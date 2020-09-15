See All Plastic Surgeons in Spring Hill, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
19 years of experience
Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Polecritti works at The Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery
    10429 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  Bravera Health Brooksville
  HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Dieting Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Absolutely great experience, great surgeon, wonderful person took lots of time and cosmetically I look fantastic!
    — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    South Pointe Hospital-Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Horizon Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Horizon Hospital|Upmc-Horizon
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

