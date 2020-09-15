Overview

Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Polecritti works at The Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.