Overview

Dr. Marc Plescia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Plescia works at Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner in Herndon, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.