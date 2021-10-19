Dr. Marc Plawker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plawker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Plawker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Plawker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Plawker works at
Locations
Consultants in Urology PC4143 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 980-9728
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had excellent experience with careful follow up. Have been seen by PAs as well as MD and they were all excellent
About Dr. Marc Plawker, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588642250
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plawker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plawker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plawker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plawker works at
Dr. Plawker has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plawker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Plawker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plawker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plawker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plawker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.