Dr. Marc Platt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marc Platt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Franklin390 S Main St Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 510-6200
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Westlake35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 510-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced, easy to talk to. Explains your issues in layman's terms. Very capable doctor
About Dr. Marc Platt, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.