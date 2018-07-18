Overview

Dr. Marc Platt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA.



Dr. Platt works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA, Lexington, VA and Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.