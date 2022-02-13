Dr. Marc Peden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Peden, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Peden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Peden works at
Locations
-
1
Griffin Rd814 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (813) 588-8360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers1170 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-5554Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Retina Associates of Florida602 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-7808Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Retina Associates of Florida-Fletcher Ave4444 E Fletcher Ave Ste D, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 686-9014
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional office and Dr. Peden is terrific. He is compassionate and patient and communicates clearly. I have Uveal Melanoma, a rare eye cancer, and see Dr. Peden during the six-month time I live in Florida. I travel almost two hours to see him. It is worth it because I need his experience and professionalism for this rare eye cancer.
About Dr. Marc Peden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1316028335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Peden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peden has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peden.
