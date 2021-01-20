Overview

Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Ovadia works at OSF Congenital Heart Center in Rockford, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.