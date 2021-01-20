See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.

Dr. Ovadia works at OSF Congenital Heart Center in Rockford, IL.

Locations

    EP Consultation Ltd
    EP Consultation Ltd
5701 Strathmoor Dr, Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 227-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Tilt Table Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Chest Pain Evaluation
Tilt Table Testing
Coronary Angiogram

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2021
    I've had him for 18 years. He is the best electrophysiology doctor ever! He never rushes and answers all your concerns.
    Philip Salamone — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356342398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian St Lukes Med Center
    Internship
    • Stanford University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ovadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ovadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ovadia works at OSF Congenital Heart Center in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ovadia’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

