Overview

Dr. Marc Otten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Cornell Univesity|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Otten works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT with other offices in New York, NY, Bronxville, NY, Tarrytown, NY and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.