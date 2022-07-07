Overview

Dr. Marc Osborne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Osborne works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.