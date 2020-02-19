Overview

Dr. Marc Okun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Okun works at The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.