Dr. Marc Okun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Okun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Okun works at
Locations
The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County1417 Madison Park Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very comfortable to be with. Dr. listens to what I have to say.
About Dr. Marc Okun, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okun works at
Dr. Okun has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Okun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okun.
