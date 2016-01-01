Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Nuwer works at
Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7603
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1578589727
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
