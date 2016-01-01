See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Nuwer works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Westwood Neurology
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578589727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Stanford School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Nuwer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nuwer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nuwer works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nuwer’s profile.

    Dr. Nuwer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuwer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuwer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuwer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

