Dr. Marc Nuttall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Nuttall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nuttall works at
Locations
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 202 Bldg C, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5972
Revere Health96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 305, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5971
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Nuttall, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuttall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuttall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuttall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuttall has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nuttall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuttall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuttall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuttall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuttall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.