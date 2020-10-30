Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Nudelman works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Care Group701 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4008, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 228-0460
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nudelman is our 2nd pediatrician and we've been with him for 7 years now. We chose him for his knowledge of ADHD/Autism. He has been a great partner in our children's health including prescribing ADHD meds. If I need extra time at an appointment, I always let the staff know when making the appointment, and he accommodates that. He always answers all of our questions, even when I come in with a list. He also gladly repeats instructions so I can take notes. Dr. Nudelman does a great job of talking to my children, not just me, and responding to their questions. We all have a good rapport with him. The office staff is friendly, nurses are kind, and I love that they'll have a nurse call me back with easy questions or when I need to know if I should bring a kid in or not. The other doctors we've seen for sick visits has also been great. They also pierced my daughter's ears!
About Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1043296734
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente California
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nudelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nudelman speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.
