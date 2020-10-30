See All Pediatricians in Elk Grove Village, IL
Pediatrics
3 (46)
Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Nudelman works at AMITA Health Medical Care Group Pediatrics Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Care Group
    Medical Care Group
701 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4008, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 228-0460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
Scabies
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    HealthLink
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr. Nudelman is our 2nd pediatrician and we've been with him for 7 years now. We chose him for his knowledge of ADHD/Autism. He has been a great partner in our children's health including prescribing ADHD meds. If I need extra time at an appointment, I always let the staff know when making the appointment, and he accommodates that. He always answers all of our questions, even when I come in with a list. He also gladly repeats instructions so I can take notes. Dr. Nudelman does a great job of talking to my children, not just me, and responding to their questions. We all have a good rapport with him. The office staff is friendly, nurses are kind, and I love that they'll have a nurse call me back with easy questions or when I need to know if I should bring a kid in or not. The other doctors we've seen for sick visits has also been great. They also pierced my daughter's ears!
    Mrs. A — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1043296734
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Kaiser Permanente California
    Medical Education
    University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nudelman works at AMITA Health Medical Care Group Pediatrics Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nudelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nudelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

