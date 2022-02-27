Overview

Dr. Marc Neff, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Neff works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

