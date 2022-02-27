Dr. Marc Neff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Neff, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Neff, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Mark Neff performed gall bladder removal surgery on me. I had a great experience with him, he is very professional, kind, caring and communicates well with his patients. During my recovery he has been available 24/7 for any questions or concerns that I have had. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Marc Neff, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639170137
Education & Certifications
- St. Peter's University Hospital
- YORK HOSPITAL
- YORK HOSPITAL
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neff has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Neff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.