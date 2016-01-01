Dr. Nathanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Nathanson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marc Nathanson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lehigh Acres Office2814 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 368-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Fort Myers Office88 Pine Island Rd Ste 2, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 Directions (239) 481-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Nathanson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore VA Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.