Dr. Marc Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Moon works at Washington University Cardiology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.