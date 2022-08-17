Dr. Marc Moisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Moisi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
DMC Multi-Specialty Clinic - Commerce1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 242-7330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hurley Comprehensive Surgical Group102 N Adelaide St Ste C, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 262-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Moisi Explained MRI Results, Explained All Pre-Op Information and Listened To My Concerns. I Was Not Rushed Thru Appointment…
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1104078617
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
