Dr. Marc Mitnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mitnick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marc Mitnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Verona, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 741 Bloomfield Ave Ste 1, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-8882
-
2
Marc Mitnick DPM151 Summit Ave Ste 2, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-0761
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitnick?
I have visited Dr. Marc's office on separate occasions for two separate foot issues. I left each visit with confidence that I received an accurate assessment. Dr. Marc is fantastic, knowledgeable and incorporates my concerns within his assessment. I feel heard and I like that. Additionally, I am always greeted by a welcoming office staff on phone and in person. I recommend Dr. Marc. Thank you.
About Dr. Marc Mitnick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356342992
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitnick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.