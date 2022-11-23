See All Podiatrists in Verona, NJ
Podiatry
46 years of experience
Dr. Marc Mitnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Verona, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    741 Bloomfield Ave Ste 1, Verona, NJ 07044 (973) 239-8882
    Marc Mitnick DPM
    151 Summit Ave Ste 2, Summit, NJ 07901 (908) 522-0761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Joint Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Nerve Pain
Peripheral Nerve Injections
Plantar Fasciitis
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Based on 14 ratings
    Nov 23, 2022
    I have visited Dr. Marc's office on separate occasions for two separate foot issues. I left each visit with confidence that I received an accurate assessment. Dr. Marc is fantastic, knowledgeable and incorporates my concerns within his assessment. I feel heard and I like that. Additionally, I am always greeted by a welcoming office staff on phone and in person. I recommend Dr. Marc. Thank you.
    About Dr. Marc Mitnick, DPM

    Podiatry
    46 years of experience
    English
    1356342992
    Education & Certifications

    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
