Overview

Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Mitchell works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

