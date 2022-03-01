Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
The Doctors Clinic of Poulsbo19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 782-3500
The Doctors Clinic: Ridgetop West - Silverdale9398 Ridgetop Blvd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 782-3200
Dr. Mitchell recently performed a radical prostatectomy on me. Anyone lucky enough to be worked into his busy schedule will find he's arguably the most professional and proficient urological surgeon in the region, including those at the top hospitals in Seattle. Years ago he was recruited by TDC from Indiana to head up the robotics department and his mastery of the Da Vinci surgical system at this point is probably unrivaled. And yes he has a sense of humor which makes him cool too.
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
