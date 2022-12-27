Dr. Marc Milia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Milia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Milia, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Dr. Milia works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Comprehensive Spine & Rehab22401 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 327-6266Monday1:00pm - 4:30pm
-
2
Michigan Interventional Pain Center19725 Allen Rd Ste 1, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (313) 277-6700Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Michigan Orthopedic Specialists21031 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-6700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milia?
I have had both shoulders done by Dr Milia and he is very caring and messages you even after hours and on weekends
About Dr. Marc Milia, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427020098
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Carolinas Hosp Sys
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milia works at
Dr. Milia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milia speaks Arabic.
311 patients have reviewed Dr. Milia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.