Dr. Marc Milia, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (311)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Milia, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.

Dr. Milia works at MICHIGAN ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS in Southfield, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Comprehensive Spine & Rehab
    22401 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 327-6266
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Interventional Pain Center
    19725 Allen Rd Ste 1, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 277-6700
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Michigan Orthopedic Specialists
    21031 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 277-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 311 ratings
    Patient Ratings (311)
    5 Star
    (306)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 27, 2022
    I have had both shoulders done by Dr Milia and he is very caring and messages you even after hours and on weekends
    Sandi — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Milia, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1427020098
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • Carolinas Hosp Sys
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Milia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    311 patients have reviewed Dr. Milia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

