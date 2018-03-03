Overview

Dr. Marc Meth, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Meth works at Century City Allergy in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Penicillin Allergy, Rash and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.