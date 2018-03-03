Dr. Marc Meth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Meth, MD
Dr. Marc Meth, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Robert F Meth MD2080 Century Park E Ste 810, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 556-1377
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor, great bedside manner, would highly recommend him to anyone. If you’re looking for an allergy specialist, do yourself a favor and see him.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Meth has seen patients for Penicillin Allergy, Rash and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meth speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meth.
