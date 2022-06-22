Dr. Marc Mesleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mesleh, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Mesleh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL.
Dr. Mesleh works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Surgical Group Sc4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4055
-
2
Preferred Home Health Services2301 E 93RD ST, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 731-9898
-
3
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-4025
-
4
Advocate Medical Group Imaging - 103rd Street1357 W 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 238-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mesleh?
Dr. Mesleh and his team of young professionals are at the top of their game. Last Sunday I had an emergency appondectomy and the outcome was successful and spectacular to say the least. No pain and a comfortable healing period. All the best to Dr. Mesleh and his team, you all are amazing!!!
About Dr. Marc Mesleh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033365978
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesleh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesleh works at
Dr. Mesleh has seen patients for Ileus, Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.