Dr. Marc Melser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Melser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Melser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Melser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Port Charlotte3410 Tamiami Trl Unit 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4213Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melser?
Extremely professional, listens and explains clinical issues then offers reasonable sound medical solutions.
About Dr. Marc Melser, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063480085
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University Cincinnati|University Hospital
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melser works at
Dr. Melser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Melser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.