Dr. Marc McClelland, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum Health4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Excellent rapport. Good longitudinal knowledge of my conditions and records.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760422786
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. McClelland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
