Dr. Marc Mayer, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Mayer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Mayer works at Avenel Iselin Medical Group in Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avenel Iselin Medical Group
    400 Gill Ln Ste 400, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Marc Mayer, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1720083132
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Mayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mayer works at Avenel Iselin Medical Group in Iselin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

