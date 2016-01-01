Dr. Marc Mayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mayer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Mayer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
Avenel Iselin Medical Group400 Gill Ln Ste 400, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (848) 288-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Mayer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.