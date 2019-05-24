Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Locations
Paincare Medical Practice1321 Howe Ave Ste 225, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 564-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maskowitz and his staff truly helped me with my lower back pain. I have been suffering for years and felt that no body cared. However, when I was warmly welcomed by his staff and Dr. Maskowitz intently listened to my concerns, I knew that I was in good hands. His office can be busy at times but once the staff focuses on you, you feel that you are just as important as everyone else. I guess you just have to expect to have to wait at times, because they obviously take their time with all of their patients. However, I have never had to wait longer then 15 mins and I would wait longer, if needed, for Dr. Maskowitz and his team. Thank you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maskowitz has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.