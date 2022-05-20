Dr. Marc Marlette, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marlette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Marlette, DMD
Overview
Dr. Marc Marlette, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, KY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Marlette works at
Locations
-
1
Florence Family Dentistry7303 US Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 350-9969Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Teamcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marlette?
Prompt appointment and replacement with good bite upon completion. Very professionally and carefully replaced crown.
About Dr. Marc Marlette, DMD
- Dentistry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669486247
Education & Certifications
- US Air Force
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marlette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marlette using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marlette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marlette works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marlette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marlette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marlette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marlette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.