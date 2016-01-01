Dr. Marc Manix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Manix, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Manix, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Centro, CA.
Locations
1
Cedric M. Bautista M.d. A Medical Corporation1500 S Imperial Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 693-2600
2
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District207 W Legion Rd, Brawley, CA 92227 Directions (760) 693-2600
3
Calexico Health Center450 E Birch St, Calexico, CA 92231 Directions (760) 768-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Marc Manix, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861719817
Dr. Manix speaks Spanish.
