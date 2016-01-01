Dr. Marc Makhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Makhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Makhani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Makhani works at
Locations
1
Los Angeles County - Department of Health Services2829 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Directions (310) 222-2345
2
Jason S Cohen MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 445E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-5382
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Makhani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1710156476
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- U.C.L.A.
- Gastroenterology
