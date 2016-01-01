Overview

Dr. Marc Makhani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Makhani works at H Claude Hudson Cmprhnsv Health in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Anemia and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.