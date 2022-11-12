Dr. Marc Lustig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lustig, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Lustig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lustig works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants40 W 72Nd St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 981-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lustig?
Dr is quick, friendly and has a great diagnosis
About Dr. Marc Lustig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1053360149
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lustig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lustig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lustig works at
Dr. Lustig speaks Hebrew.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.