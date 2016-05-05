Dr. Marc Lussier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lussier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lussier, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Lussier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.
Locations
Town Center Surgery Inc Dba Marc Lussier MD24510 Town Center Dr Ste 180, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 260-3021
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered with gynecomastia for 17 years and recently had surgery to remove it. Dr Lussier was awesome from the initial consultation all the way till now, 4 months post op. He's not stuffy and uptight like other surgeons I've met. He's upfront and honest, and excellent at what he does. I had a ton of questions and concerns and he took the time to answer all of them. His staff is amazing, his surgery center is on site and is top notch and his results speak for themselves. If your looking fo
About Dr. Marc Lussier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
