Dr. Marc Longo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Longo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..
Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 379-4766Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
In summary, Dr Longo performed a surgical evisceration and implant of my eye. His communication skills from diagnosis, through the surgery and postoperative follow up were outstanding and made me feel confident and knowledgeable throughout the process. I was amazed that I experienced no pain and minor discomfort from the surgery.
About Dr. Marc Longo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679559009
Education & Certifications
- Eye Plastic Surgery Associates, Dallas, Texas
- Hermann Eye Center, University Of Texas Medical|Ophthalmology - Hermann Eye Center, University of Texas Medical
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Longo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longo has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Longo speaks Spanish.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
