Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.

Dr. Lipton works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Eldersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville
    910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Columbia Office
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg
    5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Howard County General Hospital
  • University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Lipton amputated the second toe which had an ulcer which had cause severe pain. It healed without complication in two weeks. I am most grateful to him that I am pain free. I recommend him highly.
    — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255308581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
