Overview

Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at Neville V. Udwadia M.d. Inc. in Salinas, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.