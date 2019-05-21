Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Neville V. Udwadia M.d. Inc.224 San Jose St Ste 2, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-6011
Scott G. Kantor M.d. Inc.576 Hartnell St Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0922
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lieberman and his staff are very professional and always demonstrate that the patient matters to them. My husband has been a patient for over 2 years and they have always gone above and beyond to make sure he is taken care of in a timely, caring manner. Thank you
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
