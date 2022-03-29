Overview

Dr. Marc Levy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at Sarasota Retina Institute in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.