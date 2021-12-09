Overview

Dr. Marc Levitt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop University Hospital



Dr. Levitt works at Broadway Internal Medical Associates in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Massapequa Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.