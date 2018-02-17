Overview

Dr. Marc Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Levin works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypertropia and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.