Dr. Marc Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Levin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Community Spine and Neuosurgery Institute801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 405, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5167
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Levin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
