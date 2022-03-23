See All General Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Marc Leduc, MD

General Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Leduc, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Leduc works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center - Henderson in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Weight Control Center
    2850 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 313-8446
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Dr. Leduc was my surgeon and he was amazing. I now have a second chance in life with my health. I am healing wonderfully, he is assertive and caring. He really does care about your health. In Vegas, good Drs. are truly hard to find. Thank you Dr. Leduc for everything
    Juli Delgado — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Leduc, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578767216
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baystate Medical Center
    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health System
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
