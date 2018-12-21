See All Podiatric Surgeons in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Lederman works at West Hartford Podiatry Associates in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Hartford Podiatry Associates
    2531 Albany Ave, West Hartford, CT 06117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 236-2564
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lederman?

    Dec 21, 2018
    Dr. Lederman and his staff have been wonderful. I had planter fasciitis for many years. Dr. Lederman performed surgery, sent me to Physical and Therapy and was right on top of things when I wound up with a stress fracture. I would highly reccommend him! Thank you Dr. Lederman!
    — Dec 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lederman to family and friends

    Dr. Lederman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lederman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM.

    About Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538180054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot Surgery - University of Maryland and Medical System, Baltimore
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Surgery - Liberty Medical Center, Baltimore
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Drew University in Madison New Jersey
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lederman works at West Hartford Podiatry Associates in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lederman’s profile.

    Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.