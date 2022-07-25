Overview

Dr. Marc Lavine, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Lavine works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

