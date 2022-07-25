Dr. Marc Lavine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lavine, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Lavine, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Lavine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Urological Associates PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavine?
Had multiple surgical procedures with Dr. Lavine for kidney stones. Excellent care with him, and at outpatient facility. Trust him implacably.
About Dr. Marc Lavine, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801899281
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavine works at
Dr. Lavine has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
517 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.