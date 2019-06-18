Dr. Marc Laufgraben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufgraben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Laufgraben, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Laufgraben, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Locations
Health Core Inc4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laufgraben is an excellent doctor and diagnostician. Within 5 minutes of my first appointment with him, he identified a serious issue that had been missed by another doctor. His care throughout the process of ultrasound, biopsy and surgery was amazing. He called me personally with the results of each test, and offered to meet with my husband and I with any questions we had. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Laufgraben.
About Dr. Marc Laufgraben, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1932146255
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Laufgraben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laufgraben accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laufgraben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufgraben has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laufgraben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufgraben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufgraben.
