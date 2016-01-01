Dr. Laruelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Laruelle, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Laruelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 163 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 961-8700
- 2 311 North St Ste G3, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 316-0923
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laruelle?
About Dr. Marc Laruelle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891002424
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laruelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laruelle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laruelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laruelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laruelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.