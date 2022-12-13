Dr. Marc Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lamb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Princeton Medical Center
Saw Dr Lamb this morning for pain in wrist. Xrays were taken and he came in to talk to me. Very caring, knowledgeable and friendly. Explained everything clearly. I would definitely recommend Dr. Lamb
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital The
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- LaSalle University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamb speaks Arabic.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
