Dr. Marc Ladenheim, MD
Dr. Marc Ladenheim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Marc Ladenheim MD Facc Inc.2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 607, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 846-3201
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been Dr. Ladenheim's patient since the night he saved my life 25 years ago. I was having a massive heart attack, along with internal hemorrhaging (a BAD combination) and was taken to a small neighborhood hospital ER, which was totally unequipped to deal with me. The nurses even said (within earshot of my wife) that they didn't think I was going to make it. Luckily, Dr. Ladenheim was on call that night. He rushed over, put me in an ambulance and rode with me (doctors don't do that) to St. Joseph's in Burbank, where he battled through endless complications to save me. He has been my cardiologist, my internist and my friend ever since. The man is a genius, a saint, and a genuinely caring person. And yeah, he's a real character, too. (He even got cheers on Letterman's show for saving the director Kevin Smith's life.) He also has a wonderful office staff in Pio, Jeannie & Andie, all of whom have been with him for years. I can't say enough good things about them.
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ladenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladenheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladenheim has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ladenheim speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladenheim.
