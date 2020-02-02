Overview

Dr. Marc Ladenheim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ladenheim works at Marc L Ladenheim MD FACC in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.