Overview

Dr. Marc Labbe, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Labbe works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.