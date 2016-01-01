See All Otolaryngologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Kramer Jr works at Pediatric Specialty Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialty Partners Inc.
    8929 University Center Ln Ste 208, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 457-1971
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144320599
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kramer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer Jr works at Pediatric Specialty Partners in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kramer Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Kramer Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

