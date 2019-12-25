Overview

Dr. Marc Kozam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Kozam works at MARC L KOZAM MD in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.