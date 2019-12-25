Dr. Marc Kozam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kozam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Kozam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Kozam works at
Locations
Marc L Kozam MD18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste T14, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kozam was very patient and thorough in examining my wife for a colon infection. He was intent on starting with the simplest test which turned out to be sufficient. My only complaint would be the parking lot at 111 which is overcrowded and dangerous getting in and out with narrow lanes.
About Dr. Marc Kozam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozam has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozam.
