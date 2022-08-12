Overview

Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Kowalsky works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Stamford, CT with other offices in Harrison, NY and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.