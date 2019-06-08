Dr. Marc Kobelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kobelin, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Kobelin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 528-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Great nurses
About Dr. Marc Kobelin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
