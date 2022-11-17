Dr. Marc Kleinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kleinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Kleinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northbrook Office1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 502, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 469-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K has been my OBGYN for almost 20 years, so I speak from experience when I say he is a wonderful human being and an exceptional physician. He puts you at ease immediately, is thoughtful and caring, and knows how to be straightforward yet compassionate. He's thorough and supportive and thinks about his patients in a comprehensive, "whole life" manner. He helped me move forward after a miscarriage and provided valuableguidance after my successful pregnancy when I suffered with post-partum anxiety. I've referred many people to him (one who had been told she wasn't going to get pregnant, then did following Dr. K's guidance) and they would all say the same thing. The nursing and office staff are top notch and responsive. If you're looking for the best care possible, make an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346206844
- Univ Al
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Duke University
